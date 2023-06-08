Sheriff: Fatal motorcycle crash takes place in Lebanon

York County sheriff William King confirmed the crash with NEWS CENTER Maine. He said motorcyclist Jordan Stacey, 36, of Lebanon died.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LEBANON, Maine — One man is dead after a car versus motorcycle crash in Lebanon.

The crash took place around 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, on River Road near the New Hampshire border, York County Sheriff William King said Saturday evening in a news release.

King said the man riding the motorcycle, 36-year-old Jordan Stacey of Lebanon, died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet. King said the driver of the car involved and her passenger both suffered minor injuries.

King said the initial investigation suggests Stacey's motorcycle drifted into the oncoming lane of traffic, and that's when the vehicles hit each other head-on.

This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Deputy Levi Johnson at 207-324-1113.