Purple vapor emitted from ecomaine plant in Portland

The company said the colored vapor was likely due to the presence of iodine in their combustion chambers.

PORTLAND, Maine — Those in the Portland area may have spotted a pinkish-purple vapor being emitted from a local waste and recycling plant Thursday morning.

Employees at Portland's ecomaine waste-to-energy plant first noticed the colored vapor being emitted at about 9:20 a.m., according to a news release from the company.

Once spotted by employees, the vapor was reportedly investigated and corrected within 2.5 hours. Waste received earlier that morning is suspected to have contained iodine, resulting in an unusual hue.

The plant is responsible for "processing waste from 73 communities and recovering electricity from that waste," according to ecomaine.

"This was probably caused by a larger than normal amount of iodine present in the waste stream all at once," ecomaine CEO Kevin Roche said in the release. "Fortunately our plant employees were able to correct the situation in 2 ½ hours and get the plant back to normal operations."

The company noted iodine is used in many common items, such as pharmaceuticals, disinfectants, inks, animal feed supplements, and photographic chemicals.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, "external exposure to large amounts of iodine can cause burns to the eyes and skin."

"While vaporized iodine can pose health risks if directly inhaled, it is very unlikely anyone had direct exposure due to the relatively short time the incident occurred and its location," ecomaine said.

In Thursday's release, the company reminds the public of the importance of properly disposing municipal solid waste in accordance with state and federal disposal standards.

The company added any questions about proper waste disposal can be directed to info@ecomaine.org.