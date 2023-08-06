Lewiston man dies in Minot dirt bike crash

MINOT, Maine — A man from Lewiston died Saturday morning in a dirt bike accident in Minot, according to Maine State Game Wardens.
According to a press release from the warden service, Jessie Moody, 19, was riding a dirt bike at Hemond's Moto-cross and Offroad Park in Minot.
Moody was riding a Yamaha YZ dirt bike and apparently lost control of the bike when going over a jump. Wardens reported he traveled off the track onto a sharp corner, passing through two wooden fences before hitting an embankment.
Moody was reportedly wearing a helmet and other protective gear but passed away at the scene.
No other people or bikes were involved, according to the press release.
Maine State Game Wardens is investigating the crash and Moody was transported to a funeral home where he will be examined by a state medical examiner.