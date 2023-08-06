Lewiston man dies in Minot dirt bike crash

Maine Game Wardens said 19-year-old Jessie Moody of Lewiston died at the scene of the accident in Minot on Saturday

MINOT, Maine — A man from Lewiston died Saturday morning in a dirt bike accident in Minot, according to Maine State Game Wardens.

According to a press release from the warden service, Jessie Moody, 19, was riding a dirt bike at Hemond's Moto-cross and Offroad Park in Minot.

Moody was riding a Yamaha YZ dirt bike and apparently lost control of the bike when going over a jump. Wardens reported he traveled off the track onto a sharp corner, passing through two wooden fences before hitting an embankment.

Moody was reportedly wearing a helmet and other protective gear but passed away at the scene.

No other people or bikes were involved, according to the press release.