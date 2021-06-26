Car crashes into home in Waterboro 'hard enough to compromise the foundation' police said

The one person that lived at the home was not there when the crash occurred.

WATERBORO, Maine — A car crashed into a home in Waterboro and destroyed the foundation, according to police.

The crash happened around 1:44 p.m., on Friday at the intersection of Main Street and Jellerson Road. Police said Parker Janelle, 28, of Saco drove off the road and crashed onto the home before running away on foot.

Police found Janelle about a mile and a half away from the crash. He was taken to the hospital. He is facing numerous charges related to this incident.

