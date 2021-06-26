x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Car crashes into home in Waterboro 'hard enough to compromise the foundation' police said

The one person that lived at the home was not there when the crash occurred.
Credit: York County Sheriff
Car crashes into home in Waterboro

WATERBORO, Maine — A car crashed into a home in Waterboro and destroyed the foundation, according to police.

The crash happened around 1:44 p.m., on Friday at the intersection of Main Street and Jellerson Road. Police said Parker Janelle, 28, of Saco drove off the road and crashed onto the home before running away on foot. 

Police found Janelle about a mile and a half away from the crash. He was taken to the hospital. He is facing numerous charges related to this incident.

 

Credit: York County Sheriff
Car crashes into home in Waterboro

The one person that lived at the home was not there when the crash occurred.

They are now living with relatives because the home was declared unsafe to live in by Town officials. 

RELATED: UPDATE: Lewiston woman killed in Lisbon crash

RELATED: North Pownal Road in New Gloucester closed due to car crash

   

Related Articles

    

Related Articles