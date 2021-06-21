Local man killed Sunday in Pownal crash

Steven McKay, 36, died after his pickup truck struck a tree on Hodsdon Road

POWNAL, Maine — A 36-year-old Pownal man died Sunday after his pickup truck hit a tree on Hodsdon Road.

Steven McKay lost control of the 2008 Nissan Titan pickup truck near 527 Hodsdon Road just after 7 p.m. Sunday and the truck struck a tree, ejecting McKay, Capt. Donald Foss of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

McKay was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.