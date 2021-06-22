UPDATE: Lewiston woman killed in Lisbon crash

Route 196 was closed for four hours Tuesday after a tractor-trailer and Toyota Avalon crashed just after noon on Tuesday

LISBON, Maine — UPDATE: An 87-year-old Lewiston woman was killed Tuesday when a tractor-trailer truck and sedan crashed on Route 196 in Lisbon.

Juliette Ouellette was pulling onto Route 196, also known as Lisbon Road, from Littlefield Road just after noon when her 2012 black Toyota Avalon sedan collided with a 2014 Kenworth Tractor Trailer headed west on Route 196, Lisbon Police Chief Ryan McGee said in a release.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 67-year-old Lewis Phillips of Wilton, was not injured.

Ouellette was the only person in her car.

An accident reconstructionist team from the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department and the Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit assisted in the investigation.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash but who have not yet spoken to police to call Det. Richard St. Amant at 207-353-2500 ext. 1.

Motor vehicle crash in Lisbon. Following road closures, please avoid the area:

Lisbon St and Moody Rd

King Rd and Littlefield Rd

Lisbon St at Gayton Rd @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/TejisL1VBd — Derek Thayer (@Photog_DT) June 22, 2021

A serious motor vehicle crash has closed several roads in Lisbon Tuesday afternoon.

Drivers are asked to avoid Lisbon Street at Moody Road and at Gayton Road, as well as King Road and Littlefield Road, a police dispatcher said shortly after 1 p.m.