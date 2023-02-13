Canaan man found dead after ATV crash on Sibley Pond

The man was found underneath his ATV on Sunday, authorities said.

CANAAN, Maine — Game wardens are investigating after a Canaan man was found dead following an all-terrain vehicle crash on Sibley Pond Sunday night.

Thomas Sousa, 50, was found dead around 11 p.m. underneath his ATV on the southern end of Sibley Pond, according to Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti.

A tenant who lives in another building on the property found Sousa's body that evening and called 9-1-1 after they didn't see Sousa in his house or garage, and his ATV was missing, Latti said.

The ATV reportedly did not go through the ice during the incident.

Latti said he believes alcohol was a factor in the crash.

No further information has been released at this time.