Riverside Drive was closed to traffic in both directions Monday afternoon, police said.

AUBURN, Maine — A road in Auburn was closed to traffic in both directions due to a serious crash Monday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post by the Auburn Police Department, Riverside Drive closed following the incident.

Outbound traffic was diverted onto Penley Corner Road and inbound traffic was diverted onto Jordan School Road, police said.

No further information has been released at this time.

