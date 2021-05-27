Bowdoinham man seriously injured in rollover crash near Cook's Corner

According to the Brunswick Police Department, the single-car crash happened around 8 a.m. northbound on Route 1 near the Cook’s Corner on-ramp.

Tyler Ruby, 19, of Bowdoinham was driving a 2007 Chevy Aveo when he lost control of the car and skidded off the road, rolling several times before crashing into trees, according to police. Police said Ruby climbed out of the car before first responders arrived on scene. He was taken to Maine Medical Center with “serious” injuries.