Police investigation into Brunswick crash leads to drug charges

Police say additional charges may be pending.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Two people injured in a crash in Brunswick are now facing drug charges as the result of an investigation by police.

Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, officials from the Brunswick Police Department and the Brunswick Fire Department responded to a single-car crash in the area of 87 Harpswell Rd, according to a release from Brunswick police.

Police said the car had been traveling south when it drifted across the northbound lane and hit a utility pole.

According to police, the car that was being driven during the crash is owned by Robert Coulombe, 53, of Sabattus, who was a passenger at the time.

Police said the driver of the car was Angela Prout, 42, of Brunswick.

Both Coulombe and Prout were transported to Mid Coast Hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Brunswick police said their investigation into the crash led them to arrest both Prout and Coulombe after their release from the hospital.

Prout was charged with:

unlawful possession of heroin (class C)

assault (class D, accused of assaulting an investigating officer)

operating while license suspended (class E)

Coulombe was charged with:

aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs (class B)

unlawful possession of scheduled drugs (class D)

violating conditions of release (class D)

Police said Prout posted her $500 cash bail and was released from the Brunswick Police Department.

Coulombe was transported to the Cumberland County Jail with “no bail allowed," according to police.