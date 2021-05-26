3 people, 1 dog killed in Lewiston crash

Police say speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash; the investigation is ongoing

LEWISTON, Maine — Three people and one dog were killed in a two-car crash Wednesday afternoon in Lewiston.

According to the Lewiston Police Department, the crash happened in the area of 2075 Lisbon Street in Lewiston around 2:30 p.m. One vehicle was driving outbound on Route 196 (Lisbon Street), and the other was traveling inbound.

Lewiston police, including an accident reconstruction expert and a forensic mapper, as well as the Lewiston Fire Department responded to the scene.

Police said two people died at the scene and a third died at the hospital from their injuries. Their names are not being released at this time, pending notification to the family.

Police said it appears speed was a contributing factor in the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.

Lisbon Street at Gayton Road and Lisbon Street at Dyer Road were closed to traffic so emergency responders and police could tend to victims and investigate the accident. Traffic is still currently being diverted, police said.

There is no further information available.