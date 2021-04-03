BIW rigger critically injured in 'horrific' crane accident returns to shipyard one month later

Garrett Bailey visited Bath Iron Works Thursday afternoon to thank those who responded to the Jan. 23 incident

BATH, Maine — A Bath Iron Works rigger who suffered critical head and facial injuries during a Jan. 23 crane accident returned to the shipyard Thursday afternoon to thank those that responded to the traumatic incident and raised more than $60,000 for his family.

Garrett Bailey met with Chris Wiers, president of Local S6 of the Machinists Union, BIW President Dirk Lesko, BIW emergency medical personnel, and others, Wiers told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Bailey was injured while working with a crane in the shipyard and was initially listed in critical condition at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He underwent several surgeries and other procedures.

"His injuries are some of the most severe Local Lodge S6 has ever encountered," the union said at the time.

"It shook the 7,000+ employees at BIW to their very core," Wiers said Thursday in an email. "If it hadn't been for the incredible and immediate response from coworkers, BIW EMTs (IAFF Local 5257), BIW management and safety, and the city of Bath Rescue (IAFF Local 1611), we would be dealing with a far worse scenario."

Following the incident, the International Machinists Union brought critical incident response personnel to the shipyard to support those who witnessed the incident including union employees and management.

Bailey was released from the hospital on Feb. 5.

Wiers presented Bailey with a check for $61,280, raised through gate collections at shift changes at the shipyard.

More than $50,000 in additional donations were raised through an online fundraiser.