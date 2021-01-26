Rigger critically injured Saturday at Bath Iron Works

The injuries are "some of the most severe Local Lodge S6 has ever encountered," according to the union.

BATH, Maine — A rigger at Bath Iron Works (BIW) is in critical condition at Maine Medical Center after suffering "horrific" injuries Saturday while working with a crane in the Bath shipyard.

Garret Lynn Bailey "has been through several surgeries and medical procedures since the accident," Local S6 of the Machinists Union said in a GoFundMe fundraiser for Bailey. "His injuries are some of the most severe Local Lodge S6 has ever encountered."

Local and district union officials declined to comment on Tuesday.

BIW spokesman David Hench provided the following statement to NEWS CENTER Maine on Tuesday:

"A BIW employee was injured in an accident at the shipyard on Saturday, January 23. Coworkers, BIW EMTs, Safety Personnel and City of Bath Rescue took decisive action and provided immediate medical attention.

We are working to provide every assistance to our fellow employee and his family. As information becomes available we will make every effort to share it and we are working on establishing a way for all those who wish to express their support and prayers to do so.

Understanding the facts and circumstances that led to this unfortunate accident is critical so we can learn from them and ensure that something like this never happens again."

Update: Bailey remains in critical condition at @MaineMed. https://t.co/dqeHyUc1Gs — Beth Brogan (@Beth_Brogan) January 26, 2021

Hench declined to provide any additional information.

The GoFundMe campaign, created Monday morning to benefit Bailey and his family, had raised $1,150 of its $20,000 goal at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Union officials plan to collect donations at the BIW gate on Thursday at shift change.

Calls to the local, district, and national union offices on Tuesday were not immediately returned.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which has jurisdiction over serious injuries at public sector workplaces, did not immediately return a phone call Tuesday.