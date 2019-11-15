BERWICK, Maine — Mistakes made by the Berwick Fire Department are said to have been made the night that Captain Joel Barnes died in a fire on March 1, 2019.

The Bureau of Labor Standards cited problems with air tanks and communications when it levied $3,500 in fines in May.

A report that was filed in May cited the Berwick Fire Department for five serious violations related to breathing equipment, communications and a failure to provide an environment free from recognized hazards.

The Bureau of Labor Standard found that self-contained breathing apparatus or SCBA's and associated face pieces were not inspected weekly and the SCBA cylinders were being used past the acceptable date specified by the manufacturer.

Another violation was a failure to establish a line of communication for first responders that would allow them to communicate as they arrived on scene and during known victim rescue.

The last two violations, related to workplace safety, noted that the incident commander did not initiate the employer's accountability system, delaying rescue efforts and did not evaluate the risk involved, by performing a 360 degree size-up before entering the building.

The report does not say whether the violations were contributing factors in Captain Barnes' death.

Four other firefighters were injured in the fire and Barnes was hailed a hero for jumping on top of another firefighter to protect him from the flames.

