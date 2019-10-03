PORTLAND, Maine — As firefighters from all over Maine and the nation gathered to honor the life of one of their own who died in a Berwick fire, another firefighter also lost his life.

Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sacco died while he was in Portland attending the funeral of Capt. Joel Barnes on Sunday, March 10, according to multiple sources.

Sacco served for years as the fire chief of Oxford and New Gloucester Fire Departments. He also served in the Auburn Fire Department.

Sacco served in the Oxford Fire Department starting in 2017 after he retired from New Gloucester where he was fire chief for 12 years.

The firefighting community was in shock at the loss of yet another fallen brother-in-arms in the face of Capt. Barnes's death. Fire officials have said that Barnes died protecting the life of another firefighter while they battled the fire at an apartment building in Berwick.

The staff of the Oxford Fire Department will be gathering Sunday evening to mourn the loss of Chief Sacco.