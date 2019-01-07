BERWICK, Maine — The town of Berwick hosted two events to honor fallen firefighter Captain Joel Barnes.

Barnes died in March while fighting a fire at an apartment building. He threw himself on top of a fellow firefighter, saving his partner's life.

On Saturday, a group called the New England Fraternal Order of Leatherheads Society (or, FOOLS) came to Berwick for a weekend of training in honor of Capt. Barnes at the Prime Tanning building sites.

Firefighter Dylan Leary said the group reached out to the Berwick Fire Department.

Also on Saturday, the American Legion Riders of Post 90, Raymond, NH held their third annual spring ride to benefit the Hero Pups organization. Their ride went through the Town of Berwick, including a short 15-minute pit stop near the Fire Station.

All proceeds were donated to the Hero Pups program in Captain Joel Barnes' name.