Local man seriously injured in Harpswell crash

HARPSWELL, Maine — A Harpswell man suffered serious head injuries in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning on Route 24, also known as Harpswell Islands Road.
Giard Fernand, 61, was traveling east in a 2008 Nissan Titan truck just after 9 a.m. when the vehicle left the road and struck a large tree head on, according to a release from Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Capt. Craig Smith.
The crash took place near 1547 Harpswell Islands Road.
Smith said Fernand did not appear to be wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Orr's and Bailey Island Fire Department extricated Fernand from the truck and took him to Maine Medical Center.
The cause of the crash is under construction by the sheriff's office Crash Reconstruction Unit.