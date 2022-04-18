Local man seriously injured in Harpswell crash

Giard Fernand, 61, of Harpswell was taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment of serious head injuries.

HARPSWELL, Maine — A Harpswell man suffered serious head injuries in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning on Route 24, also known as Harpswell Islands Road.

Giard Fernand, 61, was traveling east in a 2008 Nissan Titan truck just after 9 a.m. when the vehicle left the road and struck a large tree head on, according to a release from Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Capt. Craig Smith.

The crash took place near 1547 Harpswell Islands Road.

Smith said Fernand did not appear to be wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Orr's and Bailey Island Fire Department extricated Fernand from the truck and took him to Maine Medical Center.