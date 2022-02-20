Driver escapes uninjured after crashing into Harpswell cemetery

Wayne Allen swerved to avoid hitting an animal on Cundy’s Harbor Road causing his car to crash into the Cranberry Horn Cemetery and burst into flames, police said.

A driver and his passenger escaped uninjured after their car crashed into a cemetery in Cumberland County Saturday night.

Wayne Allen, 28, of Harpswell, was driving on Cundy’s Harbor Road in Harpswell around 10:00 p.m. when he swerved to avoid hitting an animal causing his car to crash into several trees and headstones at the Cranberry Horn Cemetery, Cumberland County Sherriff's Office Captain Donald Foss said in a release.

The car then rolled on its side before bursting into flames, added Capt. Foss. Allen and his passenger were able to escape from the car before it caught on fire.

Cundy’s Harbor Fire and EMS put out the car fire and treated and released the victims at the scene.

Police said speeding appears to be a factor in the crash that caused damage to the historic cemetery.