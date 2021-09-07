FOUND: Missing man found safe, police say

George Hillman, who has dementia, was last seen at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

BOWDOIN, Maine — UPDATE: George Hillman was found safe Tuesday afternoon, Maine State Police said just after 6 p.m.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 75-year-old Bowdoin man last seen at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials have issued a Silver Alert for George Hillman, who has dementia.

Hillman was last seen at 1330 Meadow Road in Bowdoin at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when he went for a walk, according to a release from Maine State Police.

Hillman is described as five feet, nine inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes, white hair, and a beard.

He was last seen wearing jeans, brown sneakers, and a racing T-shirt. He does not carry a cell phone.

The Maine Warden Service and Brunswick police are assisting with the search.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to call 911 or 207-443-9711.

#SilverAlert Sagadahoc County SO has issued a Silver Alert for George Hillman a white male, 5’9”, 140 lbs., with brown eyes, white hair and a beard. Hillman who suffers from dementia was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown sneakers and a racing t-shirt. https://t.co/oP067vcxIA pic.twitter.com/1NVJC3QStM — Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) September 7, 2021