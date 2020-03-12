73-year-old Harrison man missing since Wednesday morning

Arthur L. Lewis, Jr. is believed to suffer from mild dementia and may be lost or confused.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 73-year-old man missing from Harrison.

Arthur L. Lewis, Jr. left his home Wednesday at around 6 a.m.. According to Lewis’ wife, Arthur left the home driving his red, 2017 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck. It is unknown where Lewis was planning on going. Law enforcement believes Arthur suffers from mild dementia and may be lost or confused.

Arthur is white and 6' tall, weighing 210 pounds. He has balding grayish/brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans, a gray long-sleeve t-shirt and a gray hooded jacket. Arthur wears prescription glasses and does not have a cell phone with him.

Arthur is frequently seen in the Sebago Lake area collecting discarded roadside bottles and cans.

The Regional Communications Center has activated a CodeRED alert to residents and businesses in the area. Cumberland County Sherrif's office is working with the State to active a SILVER Alert notification.