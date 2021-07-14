MISSING: Bridgton man with dementia sought by police

Frank Mollins was last seen around 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to Maine State Police.

BRIDGTON, Maine — The Bridgton Police Department is trying to locate a missing 81-year-old man with dementia. Maine State Police issued a Silver Alert on Wednesday.

Frank Mollins was last seen around 8 p.m. Tuesday on South High Street in Bridgton, according to Maine State Police.

Mollins is five feet, eight inches tall and 160 pounds, with white hair and hazel eyes, according to state police. He was last seen wearing blue Dickie work pants and a long sleeve shirt.

State police say Mollins may travel to Long Island, New York, or Moultonborough, New Hampshire, where he used to have family. Mollins currently has family in Presque Isle but it is not clear where he was heading when he left his home Tuesday night, according to state police.

Mollins drives a black 2011 Chevy Malibu with Navy veteran license plates, which read 33375, according to state police.