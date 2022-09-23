Police search for 65-year-old man not seen for 2 weeks

Jeffrey Yaco left his phone and medication in his apartment before leaving and has missed medical appointments, police say.

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police are searching for a 65-year-old man not seen in approximately two weeks.

Jeffrey Yaco left his phone and medication at his apartment and has not gone to scheduled medical appointments, Bangor police Sgt. Jason McAmbley said in a release Friday.

Yaco is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Yaco's health care provider and his one known friend who provides transportation for him have not seen him, nor have neighbors in his apartment building. Police say his absence is "very uncharacteristic."