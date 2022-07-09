Parents of missing Norridgewock man launch new effort to locate him

Graham Lacher, 38, was last seen walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor on June 6.

Example video title will go here for this video

BANGOR, Maine — A new effort is giving one Maine family hope that they will find their missing son.

Graham Lacher, 38, was last seen walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor on June 6.

Lacher's parents haven't given up on finding him and this is why they've launched Adopt A Sign For Graham. The campaign asks property owners along major traffic arteries leading in and out of Bangor to post a yard sign with Lacher’s picture.

Lacher's mother, Tammy Lacher Scully, told NEWS CENTER Maine her son is a diagnosed schizophrenic, on the autism spectrum, and in need of medical attention.

“We need people outside of Bangor to be really familiar with what [Graham] looks like and if they see him call," she said. "The only way we could think of to do that was to place these signs on major commuter routes."

Lacher Scully will be handing out signs to those willing to put them up tonight at Bangor's Cascade Park from 3 to 5. You can also request signs by sending a message to their Facebook page: Missing Graham Lacher.

Bangor police ask that anyone who may have information about Lacher's whereabouts contact the department at 207-942-8211.

More NEWS CENTER Maine Stories