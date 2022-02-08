Alert issued for 26-year-old last seen walking into the woods off Jo Mary Road

Bret Libby was last seen around midnight walking into the woods off Jo Mary Road.

PORTLAND, Maine — A 26-year-old man from Penobscot County has been reported missing.

Bret Libby of Long A Township, located south of Millinocket, was last seen around midnight Tuesday walking into the woods off Jo Mary Road, according to a news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday morning.

Libby is a white male listed as 5 feet, 9 inches and 170 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was reportedly not wearing clothing at the time of his disappearance and has been in "crisis" for several days, the release states.

Officials ask that people not approach Libby if he is seen but instead call 911 or the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office at 207-945-4636.