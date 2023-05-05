Three taken to hospital after Bangor apartment fire

BANGOR, Maine — The middle unit of a four-unit apartment building in Bangor caught fire Friday morning.
It happened around 6 a.m. at a building on Valley View Lane, Bangor Fire Chief Thomas Higgins said.
Higgins said fire was coming from windows on the front and back sides of the building when firefighters got to the scene. He said it took an aggressive attack to get it under control, and the fire didn't spread to any of the building's other units.
Three people were taken to a nearby hospital for smoke exposure, Higgins said.
The center unit is gutted but should be rebuildable, according to Higgins.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.