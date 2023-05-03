Three facing drug charges after Bangor traffic stop

An officer stopped the vehicle after observing it was being operated with a registration that expired in 2020.

BANGOR, Maine — Three people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Bangor revealed a substantial amount of illegal drugs and cash.

Officer Taylor Reynolds with the Bangor Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Ohio Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday, a news release from Bangor police said.

Reynolds reportedly stopped the vehicle after observing it was being operated with a registration that expired in 2020, according to the release.

"While conducting the traffic stop, Officer Reynolds had reason to walk his K9 partner Raye around the vehicle," the release said. "Raye indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle."

After investigating the vehicle further, a "substantial amount of illegal drugs and cash" were discovered.

The driver, 33-year-old Quintin Porter of New Haven, Connecticut, was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs (class A), the release stated.

Porter's two passengers are also facing charges.

Jennifer Saltzman, 37, of Bangor, was arrested on outstanding warrants for failure to appear on drug trafficking charges, police said.

According to the release, Joseph Landry-Nelson, 29, of Kenduskeag, was charged with unlawful possession of scheduled drugs (class D).