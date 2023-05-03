Falmouth man dies after crash on Maine Turnpike

Police said Thomas Bosma was traveling northbound in the area of Exit 57 in Falmouth when he reportedly got distracted and hit a guardrail, upending his truck.

FALMOUTH, Maine — A man from Falmouth died Wednesday after crashing his vehicle on the Maine Turnpike.

Thomas Bosma, 59, was alert and communicating with first responders before being taken to Maine Medical Center, according to a release from Maine State Police. However, his condition rapidly deteriorated and he ultimately succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Officials said Bosma was traveling northbound in the area of Exit 57 in Falmouth when he got distracted and hit a guardrail, upending his truck.

Bosma became trapped inside the vehicle and had to be freed from it by first responders.

Officials said northbound traffic would be down to one lane between Exit 53 in Falmouth and Exit 63 in Gray until Wednesday afternoon.

