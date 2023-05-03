x
Driver injured in crash on Maine Turnpike in Falmouth

Officials said northbound traffic would be down to one lane between Exit 53 in Falmouth and Exit 63 in Gray until Wednesday afternoon.
FALMOUTH, Maine — A driver had to be freed from their vehicle Wednesday morning after crashing in the northbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike in Falmouth.

It happened around 6 a.m., according to a social media post by Maine State Police.

Officials said the driver became distracted, drifted off the highway, and struck a guardrail.

Falmouth firefighters extracted the trapped driver from the vehicle. The driver sustained serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

