Driver injured in crash on Maine Turnpike in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, Maine — A driver had to be freed from their vehicle Wednesday morning after crashing in the northbound lanes of the Maine Turnpike in Falmouth.

It happened around 6 a.m., according to a social media post by Maine State Police.

Officials said the driver became distracted, drifted off the highway, and struck a guardrail.

Falmouth firefighters extracted the trapped driver from the vehicle. The driver sustained serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Officials said northbound traffic would be down to one lane between Exit 53 in Falmouth and Exit 63 in Gray until Wednesday afternoon.