Weather Blog

Rare cold air funnel touches down in Maine, producing landspout tornado

A shallow thunderstorm produced a funnel that briefly touched down in the hills of Maine on Tuesday.
Credit: NWS

PORTLAND, Maine — Not often do you hear about funnel clouds in Maine. But a rare cold air funnel briefly touched down around noon Tuesday in the town of Denmark, producing a landspout tornado.

Landspout tornadoes are not associated with supercell thunderstorms and therefore are very weak. This one had winds of around 55 miles per hour. There was some tree damage reported, along with damage to some sheds and a barn.

Credit: NWS

Cold air funnels are associated with strong low pressure, and the one spinning over the Northeast is creating a lot of instability. Small hail is common with these and was also reported yesterday.

Credit: NWS

