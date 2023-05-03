Rare cold air funnel touches down in Maine, producing landspout tornado

A shallow thunderstorm produced a funnel that briefly touched down in the hills of Maine on Tuesday.

PORTLAND, Maine — Not often do you hear about funnel clouds in Maine. But a rare cold air funnel briefly touched down around noon Tuesday in the town of Denmark, producing a landspout tornado.

Landspout tornadoes are not associated with supercell thunderstorms and therefore are very weak. This one had winds of around 55 miles per hour. There was some tree damage reported, along with damage to some sheds and a barn.