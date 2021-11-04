Internal investigation report: Waterville police officer 'acted within policy' in fatal shooting

The Waterville Police Department released the report on its investigation of the February shooting of Eric Porter by Officer Paul Heath

MAINE, Maine — An internal department report has found that a Maine police officer acted within policy when he fatally shot a knife-wielding man in February.

The Morning Sentinel reports that the review into the shooting of Eric Porter by Waterville Police Officer Paul Heath was released Friday.

The report says the 32-year-old Porter charged at a police cruiser with a knife on Feb. 11.

The shooting also occurred after non-lethal weapons were used, the report states.