‘They were supposed to help him, not kill him’ | Family of man killed by police backs lawmakers' calls for change, law enforcement says goes too far

A proposed bill in Augusta seeks to do away with the critical 'qualified immunity' for law enforcement in Maine with the goal of greater 'accountability'

The video of a police officer kneeling on the neck of George Floyd was seen and felt around the world with a profound impact few could have expected but many others hoped for.

From Black Lives Matter protests to the Blue Lives Matter response, the last year has redefined the way everyone thinks about policing and law enforcement.

"The past year has certainly had its challenges," Scarborough Police Chief Robert Moulton said. "That's not who we are."

Chief Moulton is among police leaders nationwide who have decided to act in the months since to try and better his department.

The Scarborough Police Department has long paved the way for 'community policing' in Maine, but in the coming months, Moulton hopes to continue that mission with a program that does more to redefine what it means to be a police officer.

It comes as there are nationwide conversations about sweeping police reform, including an end to critical protection for law enforcement officers know as qualified immunity.

Qualified Immunity (noun): Immunity from lawsuits that is granted to public officials (such as police officers) for acts that violate someone's civil rights if it can be shown that the acts do not violate clearly established statutory or constitutional rights of which a reasonable person would be aware. '

In Maine, Rep. Jeffrey Evangelos (I-Friendship) is sponsoring legislation to end qualified immunity in the state in the hopes it will force officers to be more accountable for their actions.

Evangelos, whose father severed as a Maine State Police officer, said it is not about 'defunding' the police, it is about instituting change.

"This bill will restore accountability and the people's trust in law enforcement," he said.

The lawmaker points to several instances of police 'misconduct' across the state over the last few years, and the Attorney General's Office's growing backlog of investigations.

According to a spokesperson for the AG's Office, there are currently 19 open investigations into officer-involved shootings spanning three years. Of those, 8 people were injured. 11 were killed, including suicides.

Dale Bois's nephew is among the dead.

"There are no consequences to any of their actions," she said referencing the shooting death of Jason Gora in February of last year.

At the time of the incident, police said Gora was involved in a high-speed chase through several towns. He allegedly crashed into a police cruiser in Minot and then attempted to flee the scene on foot when officers shot him.

Police claimed he was armed. But Bois said he wasn't.

"He didn't have a warrant for his arrest or any criminal activity, they were supposed to help him. Not kill him," she said.

Bois said Gora's father called police for a mental health check because he had not been seen for several days. She said he still lives with the guilt.

The family has not been able to get any information from police of the AG's Office about the investigation, including documents or body cam video.

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out about the status of the case and for any information and our requests were ignored.

That is why Bois has no become an outspoken advocate for ending qualified immunity and plans to help rally support for Evangelos's bill.

"I just want the truth. Tell me what happened, explain to me where it went so wrong," Bois said.

Police leaders say any type of action would be catastrophic for Maine's already-dwindling police force.

Maine State Troopers Association President and former Maine State Police Chief Craig Poulin said it will ultimately make police and citizens 'less safe.'

"I think it would hamstring policing," Poulin said. "I think it would hamstring public safety."

According to Poulin, a number of officers across the state are already threatening to or preparing to turn in their badges of efforts to end qualified immunity are successful.

With many departments already struggling to recruit and retain officers, the fear is that those hired on in the future will be woefully unfit for the positions.



"It is taking a butcher knife to where a scalpel would work better," Poulin said. "Fine-tune it, make it better, but don't go after it in a way that's going to have -- we can sit here in say unintended consequences -- I think they would be intended consequences."

