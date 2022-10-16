Augusta police investigate alleged armed robbery attempt

Sergeant Todd Nyberg said the alleged armed robbery attempt happened around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, at Camden National Bank.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Augusta Police Department is investigating an alleged armed robbery attempt.

Sergeant Todd Nyberg said it happened around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, at Camden National Bank, at 21 Armory Street.

Nyberg told NEWS CENTER Maine over the phone he thinks the suspect is male. He said he also believes some money was stolen from the bank, but there is no official count.

According to Nyberg, there were employees inside of the bank at the time of the incident, but no one was injured.

The suspect ran away, according to Nyberg. He said investigators are reviewing surveillance video footage, and an update should be made available on Monday, October 17, via press release.

Nyberg said the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office helped out at the scene.