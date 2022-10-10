Portland police investigate two overnight burglaries

Both homes were unlocked, and due to the close proximity of the two homes, police believe the same suspect entered both homes.

PORTLAND, Maine — Two Portland homes were burglarized Sunday night into early Monday while residents were asleep inside.

The two homes are located in the same neighborhood, with one on Dirigo Street and one on Brighton Avenue near Stevens Avenue, a news release from the Portland Police Department said Monday afternoon.

According to the release, both homes were unlocked, and due to the close proximity of the two homes, police believe the same suspect entered both homes.

The suspect entered the Dirigo Street residence sometime after 3 a.m. The release said that cash, debit cards, and car keys were stolen from the owner's purse. The owner's vehicle was also stolen and driven to the area of Lowell Street.

"It appears that the car was disabled after striking a curb," the release said.

Following the Dirigo Street robbery, police believe the suspect entered the home on Brighton Avenue around 4 a.m., entered a bedroom, woke up one of the residents, and then fled. A loaded handgun and the contents of wallets were stolen.

"The suspect that entered the Brighton Avenue residence was described as a young, light-skinned, black male," the release states.

Police urge residents to lock doors and vehicles to prevent crimes like these two burglaries from happening.

Police ask anyone with video surveillance systems in the area of the burglaries to check their recordings between 3 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. for any suspicious activity.

Investigators with the department ask anyone who has information that might assist in this case to call 207-874-8575.