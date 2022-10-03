x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Brunswick police investigate M&T Bank robbery

The suspect is described as a thin, white male who is around six feet tall, dressed in black, and wearing a red mask.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Brunswick police received a report of a bank robbery at M&T Bank on Maine Street around 10:41 a.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect had already fled on foot, a news release from the Brunswick Police Department said on Monday.

In the release, the suspect is described as a thin, white male who is around six feet tall, dressed in black, and wearing a red mask.

Credit: Brunswick Police Department

No weapons were displayed during the incident, according to the release.

This incident remains under an active investigation. 

Police ask if anyone has information related to the incident to contact the Brunswick Police Department tip line by calling 207-725-5521, option 2 and then option 6, or by emailing tips@brunswickpd.org.

No additional information has been released.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Lewiston crematorium that didn't refrigerate bodies must pay $5.5M

Before You Leave, Check This Out