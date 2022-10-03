Brunswick police investigate M&T Bank robbery

The suspect is described as a thin, white male who is around six feet tall, dressed in black, and wearing a red mask.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Brunswick police received a report of a bank robbery at M&T Bank on Maine Street around 10:41 a.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect had already fled on foot, a news release from the Brunswick Police Department said on Monday.

In the release, the suspect is described as a thin, white male who is around six feet tall, dressed in black, and wearing a red mask.

No weapons were displayed during the incident, according to the release.

This incident remains under an active investigation.

Police ask if anyone has information related to the incident to contact the Brunswick Police Department tip line by calling 207-725-5521, option 2 and then option 6, or by emailing tips@brunswickpd.org.

No additional information has been released.