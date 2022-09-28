x
Crime

Augusta police identify suspect in Big Apple robbery

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
Credit: Courtesy of the Augusta Police Dept.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Augusta police responded to a robbery that occurred at the Big Apple store on Stone Street shortly after 10 p.m. on Sept. 27.

The initial call reported an unidentified suspect entered the store where he "displayed a gun" and demanded money and merchandise, a news release issued by the Augusta Police Department on Sept. 28 said.

The suspect fled the scene of the store before police arrived, the release said.

According to an updated release issued by Augusta police on Thursday, the juvenile suspect was apprehended.

"While executing a vehicle stop on Memorial Drive, detectives positively identified all occupants in the car; including one of the occupants who was also identified as the robbery suspect," the updated release said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Augusta police ask if anyone has further information regarding the incident to contact the Augusta Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau at 207-626-2370 ex. 3418. 

