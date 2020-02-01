AUGUSTA, Maine — Two Lincolnville firefighters jumped into action Wednesday when they noticed a fire through the windows of the Barber Salon on Bangor Street in Augusta.

According to Augusta Fire and Rescue, the firefighters called in the fire around 11:46 a.m. when they were stopping for lunch in the area.

Augusta fire said the fire caused a stationary vacuum near the window which caused the glass to blow out into the street.

The department said the windows blowing out could have caused the fire to be "devastating," but thanks to the sprinkler system and the fast action by Deputy Chief AJ Weed and firefighter Nick Heal of the Lincolnville Fire Department, Augusta Fire and Rescue was able to snuff the flames quickly.

Units had cleared the scene by 2:00 p.m.

