BANGOR, Maine — One of Bangor's former Fire Chiefs has passed away.

In a post from current Bangor Fire Department Fire Chief Thomas E. Higgins, Higgins stated that retired Fire Chief Jeffrey Cammack died on Saturday.

Chief Higgins says Cammack began his career with the Bangor Fire Department in 1979, and served as chief from 1996 to 2012.



When Cammack retired, he went on to serve as the Executive Director and legislative advocate for the Maine Fire Chiefs' Association.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.

RELATED: Bangor Police to hold Toy Drive Friday

RELATED: Bangor Fire Dept. responds to fire on Hammond Street