MONTICELLO, Maine — Maine State Police are trying to locate 42-year-old Kimberly Hardy.

The Monticello resident was last seen in New Limerick the night of Friday, June 16, according to a social media post by Maine State Police.

Officials said Hardy's family and friends reportedly haven't been able to make contact with her and are concerned for her safety.

Maine State Police ask anyone who may have information to contact Troop F in Houlton at 207-532-5400 and ask for Trooper Timmy Saucier.