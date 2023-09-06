x
Update: Missing 14-year-old girl from Hancock found safe

In a press release Saturday morning, the Bangor Police Department thanked the community for its assistance in finding Green.

BANGOR, Maine — Update: Police have found a missing teenager after she was last seen getting into a vehicle parked near a Bangor restaurant Friday night. She is reported as being safe. 

The teen, 14, of Hancock reportedly got into a white SUV in a parking lot near Texas Roadhouse located on Stillwater Avenue around 6:30 p.m., the Bangor Police Department said in a news release. 

The SUV was reportedly last seen traveling outbound on Stillwater Avenue. 

