Update: Missing 70-year-old Oxford woman found safe after Silver Alert

OXFORD, Maine — Update: Maine State Police said a 70-year-old Oxford woman has been found safe after a Silver Alert was issued when she went missing Friday afternoon.

The woman was reported missing by her family after not returning home when traveling from New Hampshire to her residence on E. Oxford Road, according to the Oxford Police Department.

She was last known to be in the Saco area on I-95 at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Friday, police said. At the time, her phone was no longer active.

In an emailed statement, Maine State Police thanked everyone for their assistance.