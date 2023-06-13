x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Public Safety

Update: Missing Eliot woman found safe

The 78-year-old had last been seen at her home when she drove off alone.
Credit: NCM

PORTLAND, Maine — A missing woman from Eliot has been safely located after a Silver Alert was issued Tuesday evening, according to an update from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. 

The 78-year-old woman had last been seen at her home and reportedly drove away from there between 3 and 3:30 p.m. in an unknown direction, Moss said in an earlier news release Tuesday. 

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Police identify woman found dead in Southwest Harbor ditch

Before You Leave, Check This Out