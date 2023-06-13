Update: Missing Eliot woman found safe

PORTLAND, Maine — A missing woman from Eliot has been safely located after a Silver Alert was issued Tuesday evening, according to an update from Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
The 78-year-old woman had last been seen at her home and reportedly drove away from there between 3 and 3:30 p.m. in an unknown direction, Moss said in an earlier news release Tuesday.
