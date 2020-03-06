FORT KENT, Maine — A man from New Canada died Tuesday night after crashing his side-by-side utility task vehicle (UTV).

According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, it happened shortly before midnight on Black Lake Road in Fort Kent.

Wardens said Travis Haley, 30, was found dead at the scene after being ejected from his 2014 Polaris UTV. He was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.

Wardens said initial findings indicate that Haley lost control going around a corner, entered a ditch, struck an embankment, and rolled the UTV several times. Black Lake Road is a dirt road through a series of agricultural fields that also serves as an ATV trail.

Haley’s body was brought to Lajoie Funeral Home in Fort Kent where the Medical Examiner’s Office plans to examine the body today.

No further information was immediately available Wednesday.

