WALLAGRASS, Maine — A New Jersey driver lost control of his truck on an icy road in Wallagrass at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

Zekeriya Kasap, 49, was traveling north on Route 11 in Wallagrass in a RAM 3500 and was hauling a car hauler with one vehicle on it. According to Maine State Police, Kasap lost control of his vehicle due to the ice covered road.

The truck skidded, causing the trailer to jackknife. The truck and trailer traveled into the southbound lane coming to a stop on the shoulder of the road.

A passerby reported the crash and said Kasap was trapped inside but was conscious and breathing. The Fort Kent Fire Department responded to the scene and firefighters helped Kasap from the vehicle and requested an ambulance.

Kasap was transported by Ambulance Service Inc. to Northern Maine Medical Center where he was treated and released.

