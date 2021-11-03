Racism on campus? Bates College investigating alleged incident and alleged racist remarks by school security officer

Bates College officials confirmed they have placed the officer on leave pending an investigation after video surfaced of alleged incident.

LEWISTON, Maine — Bates College has launched an independent investigation into one of its campus safety officers over concerns of alleged racism and an alleged incident involving a student.

In a report by the college's student newspaper The Bates Student, unnamed students detail the incident in which the campus safety officer allegedly restrained and handcuffed a student in a residence hall on campus Friday.

According to the paper, the incident was all captured on video, but that video has not been made public.

"There are always going to be issues with campus safety, no matter what your gender, what your race, just as an institution," Ellie Wolfe, the Assistant News Editor of The Bates Student who wrote the article told NEWS CENTER Maine. "So I think that's what the office at Bates has kind of realized and they're trying to make amends with."

A Bates spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that the alleged incident is one of two involving the officer now being looked into by officials. They are not identifying the individual for 'confidentiality reasons.'

Here's a portion of an email sent out to students. @NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/vnbhqpkA2U — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) March 11, 2021

College officials also learned about another video from earlier this year in which the same officer allegedly made concerning comments about treating black students differently than white students.

The video posted to the 'Bates Student Rights' Instagram Saturday contains audio in which they claim the officer can be heard describing significant differences in the way they approach students of different races.

“And like I said to him before, anytime that I usually deal with a person of color, I don’t document nothing, OK? I really don’t. I mean, because I’ll tell you, most officers, we are afraid,” according to the Instagram post, the officer allegedly can be heard saying in the video. "If a person of color lies, guess what? They're gonna believe that student over us."

Joshua McIntosh, Bates' vice president for campus life, sent an email to all Bates students Sunday addressing the incidents.

"At a time of stress for so many students, and heightened recognition of the pervasive effects of racial bias, we have a duty to fully understand these events and consider their implications for all of our students," McIntosh said in part. "Accordingly, we have placed the staff member on leave, and we will engage an outside investigator to gather information about the Friday incident as well as the broader issue of enforcement practices in Campus Safety."