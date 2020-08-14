71-year-old motorcyclist from Maine dies after crashing in Orient

Troopers said Thomas Harvey was traveling south on his motorcycle when he left the road and struck multiple trees, causing him to get thrown from the motorcycle.

ORIENT, Maine — A man from Baileyville died Thursday night after crashing his motorcycle on Route 1 in Orient.

Thomas Harvey, 71, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Maine State Police, the crash happened around 4 p.m.

Troopers said Harvey was traveling south on his motorcycle when he left the road and struck multiple trees, causing him to get thrown from the motorcycle.

Police said Harvey was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.