Motorcyclist dies in Auburn crash; police investigating

Witnesses reported to police that the operator of the pickup truck failed to yield the right of way after stopping at a stop sign.

AUBURN, Maine — Police are investigating the circumstances that led up to a crash that left a motorcyclist dead and the driver of a pickup truck injured, after the vehicles collided in Auburn Friday evening.

Just after 4 p.m., Auburn Police and Auburn Fire/Rescue responded to the area of Perkins Ridge Road and Garfield Road.

The operator of the motorcycle sustained critical injuries from the collision and died at the scene.

The driver of the pick-truck sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Central Maine Medical Center.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time.

According to police, the truck was crossing Garfield Road from Perkins Ridge Road when it collided with the motorcycle, which was traveling east on Garfield Road.

Although this crash remains under investigation, witnesses reported to police that the operator of the pick-up truck failed to yield the right of way after stopping at a stop sign. Police said speed does not appear to be a factor.