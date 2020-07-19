Motorcyclist dead after head-on crash

YORK, Maine — Police say one man is dead after a head-on crash involving a sedan and a motorcycle in York.
The collision happened just after 4 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Route 1 and Logging Rd.
Both drivers were transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious injuries.
The operator of the motorcycle, 57-year-old Brian Aromando of Ogunquit, later died at the hospital.
The crash is still under investigation. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor. Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Detective Jamie Robie of the York Police Department.