ROBBINSTON, Maine — The Maine State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fatal fire that happened in Robbinston Wednesday night.

A 66-year-old man was found dead, according to Maine State Police. His body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

The fire started around 6 p.m. in a single-family home at 88 Ridge Road in Robbinston.