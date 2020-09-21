Fire leaves two dead in Machias

Maine State Fire Marshals are investigating a fatal fire at a mobile home in Machias.

MACHIAS, Maine — Two people were found dead at the scene of a fire in a mobile home in Machias, the Maine State Fire Marshal's Office says.

There are few details at this time, but officials say the fire happened at a mobile home park on Armstrong Lane in Machias.

Maine State Fire Marshals are investigating the fire. The scene remains under investigation and the Fire Marshal's Office says there are no further details at this time.

A neighbor tells me he was the first one to see the trailer on fire. He tried to get the residents out but the flames were too strong. — Sam Rogers (@slaminsamNCM) September 21, 2020