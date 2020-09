Fire departments from Milton, Bradley, Brewer, Milford, Orrington, Holden and Eddington responded to the home at 20 Evergreen Ln.

EDDINGTON, Maine — A house fire in Eddington Monday morning led to significant smoke damage. Officials believe it may have been an electrical fire.

Fire departments from Milton, Bradley, Brewer, Milford, Orrington, Holden and Eddington responded to the home at 20 Evergreen Ln.

When crews arrived, a fire beneath the home was extending up into the house.

No one was injured.

Eddington Fire Captain Alan Boynton said a heater was removed and the electricity to the building was turned off.